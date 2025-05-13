TELUK INTAN: The driver of a sand-laden lorry involved in the accident that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam has been detained for further investigation.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the driver, in his 40s, who escaped unhurt, was detained this morning under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The driver tested negative for drugs. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident and to gather more information,” he told reporters at the Teluk Intan Hospital Forensic Department here today.

Nine members of the FRU were killed, while two others sustained injuries, when a lorry carrying sand collided with an FRU truck transporting 15 personnel on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam at 8.50 am.

In the incident, eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.

According to Bakri, the seriously injured victims were still being treated in the Red Zone of Teluk Intan Hospital.

“The victims involved were seven Muslim personnel and two non-Muslim members of the FRU, all in their 40s,” he said.

He added that the identities of all the victims would be released after the post-mortem.

Bakri said the post-mortem would be conducted at 2 pm, and funeral prayers for the Muslim victims would be held at the surau of the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters before the bodies were taken to the Sungai Senam Ipoh Police Station for the final rites.

He urged those with any information on the accident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Bakri clarified that the death toll from the accident was nine, not 10, as reported on social media.

He said the cause of the accident was still under investigation.

In an earlier statement, Bakri said preliminary investigations suggested that a steering wheel failure was believed to have caused the accident.

