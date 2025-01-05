KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of veteran journalist and television (TV) producer Md Nasir Ahmad, better known as Nas Ahmad, has left a profound impact on Malaysia’s entertainment media industry and those closest to him.

Nas, widely recognised for his work on the TV programme Melodi and the catchphrase “Kita Terjah,“ died at Sungai Buloh Hospital at 9:49 am today following respiratory complications. He was 63.

His funeral was held at the Section 9 Muslim Cemetery in Kota Damansara, where family, friends and former colleagues gathered to pay tribute to a man remembered as a spirited father, a loyal friend and a passionate media figure.

His eldest son, Muhammad Nasrul, 38, said Nas had asked to go out for a meal shortly before his death, despite being visibly weak.

“We honoured his wish. I never imagined it would be our last meal together,” he told reporters after the burial.

Nas had recently been discharged from the hospital and seemed to be recovering, but developed a persistent cough in the days leading up to his death.

He had also been hospitalised for three weeks over the recent Hari Raya period, with plans for further treatment that never materialised.

Jamil Hassan, a long-time friend and producer at Media Prima, described Nas as inseparable from Melodi and a figure who brought both energy and professionalism to his craft.

“When people say Nas Terjah, they know exactly who he is. His presence shaped the identity of the show,” he said.

Former journalist Saiful Azmi Jamsari, 46, credited Nas with launching his career in the industry.

“I didn’t have a background in journalism, but Abang Nas guided me from the ground up. His mentorship meant everything,” he said.