Debate on Supply Bill 2025 focus during second week of Parliament sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The policy-level debate on the 2025 Supply Bill took centre stage during the second week of the current Dewan Rakyat session, with members of the House raising a wide range of topics and issues.

Some 75 parliamentary members from the government block and the opposition and independents participated in the debate.

They raised questions, sought comprehensive solutions and proposed new initiatives to ensure Budget 2025 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday benefitted the people and the country.

Opposition leader Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin (PN-Larut) kicked off the first day of the debate session by giving positive feedback on several initiatives announced in the budget, involving an allocation of RM421 million, which is the biggest in history.

He welcomed the government’s proposal to assist traders who will be using e-invoice in business transactions from July 1 next year.

Regarding the implementation of the minimum wage of RM1,700 in February, he suggested that the government review the enforcement period to give traders time to make adjustments and preparations.

In the debate session that mostly ended at 8 pm, members of the House also raised issues such as the war on sugar, the implementation of the minimum wage, as well as targeted subsidies for the upper highest class, the T15.

Regarding the issue of the minimum wage, the majority of the parliamentary members who participated in the debate supported the government’s efforts but expressed concern that it might burden employers in addition to triggering the chain effect on the cost of living such as an increase in the price of goods or service charges.

The concern was also raised by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh)who opined that the minimum wage increase must be supported by clear price control policies and enforcement actions through the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) including Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau), Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) and Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) expressed their support for the planned phased increase in excise duty on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB), raising it by up to 40 sen per litre from Jan 1 next year.

The issue of the true definition of the T15 group was also touched upon by many MPs, including Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) who called for a clear classification to be announced, emphasising that this would address the concerns of those uncertain about whether they belong to the group.

Through the Minister’s Question Time session, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government’s approach to eliminating hardcore poverty is regardless of race, with all citizens who need help to be supported without discrimination.

The prime minister also touched on the establishment of a Special Committee for the Rationalisation of Federal Statutory Bodies including Companies Limited By Guarantee (CLBG) to address the duplication of functions and misuse of national funds in statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs).

Although the Dewan Rakyat meetings were smooth and calm, the opposition requested an explanation from the Dewan Rakyat regarding the action by Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul in forbidding Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal from sitting in the public gallery during his six-month suspension.

Wan Fayhsal was suspended for six months from the house on July 18 over allegations he made concerning Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s privatisation.

This week’s Dewan Rakyat session also saw several MPs reprimanded by Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor.

They included Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) who answered a phone call while the De2wan Rakyat meeting was in progress non Wednesday.

Yesterday, Ramli also paused an oral answer session after seeing two MPs on side discussions while Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman ​​Athirah Munni Sabu was answering questions about the MyKiosk@KPKT programme.

Based on the calendar on Parliament’s official website, the Supply Bill 2025 will be debated at the policy stage for eight days starting Oct 21, followed by a four-day answer session by ministers from Nov 6, and then continue with the debate at the Committee stage for 12 days starting on Nov 13.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament is for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12.