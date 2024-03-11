Dec 9 verdict for trader charged with injuring pregnant wife, leading to coma

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court here postponed to Dec 9 the verdict in the case of a trader charged with causing severe injuries to his then-pregnant wife, leaving her in a coma three years ago, after he failed to appear in court today.

Judge Fatimah Zahari set the new date after the defence informed the court that Rosmaini Abd Raof, 41, the victim’s ex-husband could not be present due to being hospitalised.

Rosmaini is accused of assaulting Jahidah Nordin@Sylvester, 46, by striking her head, face, and hands and stomping on the back of her hand on June 17, 2021, when she was still his third wife, causing severe injuries leading to a coma.

Rosmaini’s lawyer, Mohd Salleh Togimin, told the court that his client’s wife had informed them of the hospitalisation the previous evening.

“He was admitted to Pendang Hospital, Kedah, yesterday afternoon after experiencing shortness of breath and losing consciousness after a football practice,“ said Mohd Salleh.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu led the prosecution, while the defence team comprised lawyers Mohd Salleh, Kamal Hisham Ja’afar, and Aina Kamilah Zalizan.

Also present at the proceedings were observing lawyers Syufri A Samad and Muhammad Hazeem Mohd Norizan, along with the victim’s siblings.

Rosmaini is accused of injuring Jahidah at an apartment in Kampung Aman, Larkin, at 6 am on May 4, 2021.

He was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine, and read with Section 326A, which allows for double the maximum prison term based on the offence.

On Jan 17 this year, the Sessions Court here ordered Rosmaini to enter his defence against the charge.

The case has drawn public attention as the victim, a civil servant, had to undergo a cesarean section while in a coma to deliver her baby boy on Nov 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jahidah’s sister, Fauziah Nordin@Sylvester, 43, told reporters outside the court that her nephew, Eshan Nufail, now two years and 11 months old, holds a disabled person’s card (OKU) due to developmental delays.

“He will turn three on Nov 30, but he still cannot walk. His development is slow, and he weighs only 9.5 kg. Doctors have assessed his condition to be that of a one-year-old,” she said, adding that Jahidah remains in a coma.

On March 15 last year, the Seremban Lower Syariah Court granted the fasakh (annulment) application filed by Jahidah’s family on Feb 1, 2023.