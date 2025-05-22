Decision on AG-PP role split expected before GE - Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is still studying and evaluating the proposed separation of the roles of the Attorney-General (AG) and Public Prosecutor (PP), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She expressed hope that a decision on the matter can be reached before the next general election.

“If you are a prosecutor, sometimes you end up serving in that role for many years, as it is a specialised scheme requiring specialised knowledge.

“So, under the MADANI government, we are conducting an empirical study and comparing our system with those of other countries to determine whether our prosecutors should be 100 per cent dedicated to prosecution work.

“We are still conducting the study, and I hope that before the next general election, the government will be able to decide on the separation of the AG’s role as the government’s legal advisor and as the PP,” she added.

She was speaking at the launching ceremony of the AI Legal Justice Roadmap 2025–2026 & Peta Reformasi Institusi (PetaRI) here today.

Azalina said the proposed separation of roles is a complex matter involving several technical considerations.

“We need to bring it to several committees first. Once a decision is made, we will forward it to the policy division,” said Azalina.