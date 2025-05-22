JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is confident that there will be no split within the party after its central leadership election tomorrow.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, believes that the election, to be held from 8 am to 5 pm, will run smoothly without any untoward incident.

He said this is based on the situation during the divisional elections in April, which took place without any incidents of fighting or damage to property.

“So, I expect, Insha-Allah, the election process this time to be better, and there won’t be any recurrence of the worst incident like in Melaka (during the 2022 PKR election) and that we can, instead, achieve unity and solidarity.

“Even the friends I met at the grassroots level, such as when I was in Langkawi (Kedah), we sat down at the same table although we were from different groups. Yet, we all want the party to be united to give strength to the PKR president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to implement reforms at the Federal level,” he said here today.

Fahmi said this when met after holding a briefing session for the media regarding the PKR National Congress central leadership election process, which was also attended by PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh and central election committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Elaborating, the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament said the party had its own method to connect with candidates who failed to get a place in the party election for the 2025-2028 term.

“I believe that about two months after this election, the leaders will go down to the divisions in the state to strengthen unity and rebuild ties.

“The party is always thinking of ways to harness all its strength and provide space and opportunities, perhaps certain positions or functions (for the unsuccessful) so that all those who contested can still contribute ideas and energy to the party, especially at the central level,” he said.

Asked about the election process, which will involve a total of 32,030 voters physically and online, Fahmi said he was satisfied with the preparations.

“I have visited two election locations and one congress site, I see that we are ready, but there are certain aspects, including internet access and the space provided for our media friends, that need to be further improved to ensure they do not face any problems.

“On the aspect of improvement, we have asked several telecommunication service providers to ensure there are no disruptions throughout the election process,” he said.

Asked about the keynote address by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Prime Minster, at the launching of the 2024/2025 PKR National Congress tomorrow night, Fahmi believes that the aspect of party unity is among the topics that Anwar will touch on.

“I believe the message (the president) will present is also about how we can unite the party each time after an election.

“He will surely also touch on matters related to the country’s administration, our efforts to advance the reform agenda at the Federal level, the success achieved and challenges faced, including issues such as the trade war, tariffs and related matters

The 2024/2025 PKR National Congress begins tonight with the simultaneous opening of the central PKR Youth and Women’s Congress by Fuziah.