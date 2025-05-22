GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has replaced its aging fleet with 15 new Toyota Camry 2.5V (AT) (CBU) cars to reduce rising maintenance costs, which currently average RM42,144 per vehicle.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that, as a matter of policy, vehicles for Exco members and senior officials are typically replaced every six years.

The current fleet was purchased in 2019, following the initial replacement cycle that began in 2013.

“The older vehicles are still in use, primarily for carpooling among officers who require transportation. The vehicles are not being sold or left unused,” he said during his winding-up speech on the opening address by the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, at today’s state legislative assembly.

He added that the state government has spent nearly RM650,000 on maintaining these cars over their service period.

Last Tuesday, Chow confirmed the procurement of 15 Toyota Camrys by the state government at a total cost of RM3.31 million, inclusive of sales tax and excise duties, equivalent to RM220,783 per unit.

Ten are allocated to Exco members, three to former officials, and one each to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The vehicles were handed over on April 4.