US-ASEAN Business Council pay courtesy visit to Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy visit from the US-Asean Business Council (US-ABC) led by its senior vice president and regional managing director Brian D. McFeeters.

In a Facebook posting, today, Anwar said this is the second time he met with the group, following last year’s meeting.

“During the meeting, representatives from multinational companies present shared positive feedback following our previous engagement last year, where several new collaborations were established and various challenges they faced were successfully addressed,“ Anwar’s post read.

The prime minister added that US-ABC also reaffirmed their commitment to continue investing in Malaysia.

“We also exchanged views on strategies to strengthen industrial development, particularly in areas involving policy, skilled workforce, and funding.

“Ultimately, it is crucial for the government to maintain ongoing dialogue with industry players to ensure that policies and their implementation yield the intended outcomes,“ added Anwar.

US-ABC is a non-profit organisation that conducts research and analysis on the economic, environmental, financial, political, and social conditions in Asean countries.

Anwar along with several Cabinet members reportedly met with 20 leading American companies during US-ABC annual business mission to Malaysia, in Putrajaya on May 7, last year.