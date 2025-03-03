Decomposed body found in abandoned toilet

JERTIH: The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in an abandoned toilet near Bukit Keluang beach here yesterday.

Acting Besut district police chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh said police received a call from a member of the public who discovered the body at 4.21 pm.

“The body was found in an abandoned and isolated toilet. He is believed to have been dead for more than seven days based on the state of decomposition.

“Preliminary investigations found no signs of foul play at the scene. The case has been classified as a sudden death report,” he said in a statement today.

He said interviews with witnesses revealed that the deceased was a person with mental disabilities who was frequently seen in the area but had not been spotted for over a week.

“Another witness, believed to be the victim’s older brother, said his sibling had not returned home for the same period, but no police report was lodged,” he added.