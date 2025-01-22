Dedicated slice of 5G network bandwidth could be secured to benefit law enforcement - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The 5G network has the ability to secure a dedicated slice of its bandwidth to ensure reliable encrypted communications for any organisation, especially law enforcement agencies, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said access to a secure and reliable bandwidth, independent of the general public network could greatly benefit any organisation, especially law enforcement agencies, with critical needs for data security and network stability.

As such, he suggested that agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) tap into the benefits of this ‘secure slice’ feature, which is part of the broader advancements being discussed globally.

“The feature is a feature of 5G. When you look at the spectrum, we are providing a specific secure slice of the spectrum for a private 5G network, particularly private local 5G networks. This is something that we, as an industry, have been discussing.”

Fahmi said this to reporters after appearing as a panelist at a forum held in conjunction with the Asia International Security Summit and Expo (AISSE) 2025 here today.

Fahmi also pointed out that the request for a dedicated 5G bandwidth had come from the industry itself, and that it was part of the ongoing efforts by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in its roll-out of the dual 5G network approach.

“By enabling a dual network approach and some of the measures that MCMC will be taking, having a secure slice for even agencies like PDRM can be realised,” he said.

Fahmi said that if this move comes to fruition, a secure slice would be dedicated to ensuring uninterrupted bandwidth for sensitive operations.

“A secure slice of 5G means that bandwidth is dedicated to that organisation. It doesn’t have to be just for law enforcement, it can be for any industry, any company,” Fahmi added.

Private enterprises around the world have already begun utilising dedicated 5G slices, particularly for the Internet of Things (IoT) applications that require real-time data from numerous sensors across facilities.