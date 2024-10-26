Deepavali: MOHE offers online, hybrid PDP for Hindu students, educators

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) will provide online or hybrid teaching and learning sessions specifically for Hindu students and educators at all public higher education institutions, including universities, polytechnics and community colleges, on Oct 28, 29, 30 and Nov 1.

In a statement today, MOHE said that this initiative aligns with the upcoming Deepavali festival, which will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct 31.

“This move aims to allow Hindu students and educators to celebrate Deepavali with their families,” the statement read.

The ministry also extends its wishes for a joyous Deepavali to all students, educators, MOHE staff and the Hindu community nationwide.