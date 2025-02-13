KUALA LUMPUR: DeepSeek presents new opportunities for financial investors looking to support the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven businesses in Malaysia that go beyond just technology, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

DeepSeek is a Chinese AI company that has rapidly gained prominence for developing advanced AI language models and enterprise solutions.

“By lowering barriers to AI adoption, DeepSeek empowers small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to integrate AI solutions into their operations, increasing productivity and global competitiveness,“ Fadillah said in his keynote address at the Pan-Pacific AI Forum Malaysia - Investment and AI in a Changing World, here today.

He emphasised that while technology is the engine of progress, capital is the fuel that drives it forward.

“Malaysia has long been a preferred destination for international investors and we are committed to strengthening our position as a global investment hub.

“Our digitalisation agenda has attracted major global tech giants, with Oracle, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon collectively committing US$14.7 billion in investments. These strategic partnerships are a testament to Malaysia’s potential as a leading digital economy in Southeast Asia,“ Fadillah said.

The Pan-Pacific AI Forum Malaysia brings together governments, businesses, civil societies and leaders across agencies, businesses, and enterprises in the AI industry.

The forum discusses emerging markets, legal and policy issues, political and economic trends, emerging technologies, ICT user perspectives, and business opportunities in the global marketplace.

This year, it focuses on AI discussions and matters.