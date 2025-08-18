Defamation case: Caprice ordered to ‘archive’ 31 posts

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has ordered rapper Caprice to archive 31 allegedly defamatory Instagram posts targeting entrepreneur Muhammad Asyraf Khalid.

Judge Datuk Anand Ponnudurai granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction following a suit filed by Muhammad Asyraf, stepson of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin.

Lawyer Abdul Hakeem Aiman confirmed the posts must be archived immediately until the inter-parte injunction hearing on September 2.

Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, has yet to file a defence statement in response to the lawsuit.

Muhammad Asyraf initiated the suit on August 4, citing defamatory posts published between July 30 and August 2.

The posts allegedly portrayed Muhammad Asyraf negatively for hosting Murad Zaidi, his personal trainer, on a podcast.

“I invited Murad to discuss gym management challenges and clarify his Instagram statements denying allegations,“ said Muhammad Asyraf.

The posts also insinuated that Muhammad Asyraf misused family influence as the son of Datuk Seri Khalid Mohammad Jiwa.

Despite not airing the full podcast episode, Caprice continued attacking Muhammad Asyraf publicly.

The lawsuit claims Caprice’s actions led to public backlash and tarnished Muhammad Asyraf’s reputation.

Muhammad Asyraf seeks an injunction to prevent further defamatory posts and demands their removal within 24 hours.

He also requests a public video apology from Caprice across all social media platforms.

The plaintiff is seeking general damages, aggravated damages, and legal costs.

The case will proceed with an inter-parte hearing on September 2. - Bernama