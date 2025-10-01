Defence minister pays tribute to late General Mohamed Hashim’s immense contributions

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has paid tribute to former Chief of Defence Forces General Tun Dr Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali, who passed away today.

Mohamed Khaled described the late general as a highly respected defence figure who made immense contributions through his leadership, dedicated service and sacrifice to the Malaysian Armed Forces and the nation.

In a Facebook post, the defence minister extended his condolences to the family of the late Mohamed Hashim and prayed they would be granted strength and fortitude in facing this profound loss.

“Let us pray that Allah SWT grants him forgiveness, showers him with mercy, and places his soul amongst the righteous,“ he wrote.

Mohamed Hashim, who was the younger brother of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, wife of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, died at a private hospital at 11.52 this morning.

He was 90 years old.

His distinguished military career, which began in 1957, culminated in his appointments as Army General in 1985 and later as the 9th Chief of the Armed Forces in 1987.

He retired from service in April 1992. – Bernama