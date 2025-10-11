Defence Ministry gets RM21.7 billion in Budget 2026 for MAF modernisation

SUNGAI PETANI: The Ministry of Defence has received a RM21.7 billion allocation under Budget 2026 to modernise the Malaysian Armed Forces.

This allocation represents a 2.92% increase compared to the current year’s budget. Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated the funding is timely for ensuring MAF readiness against traditional and non-conventional security challenges.

He highlighted the importance of this modernisation following the Mid-Term Review of the Defence White Paper.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised the need to upgrade MAF assets using new technologies amid various challenges including those in the South China Sea.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for prioritising MAF personnel welfare and recognising their national defence roles.

The minister confirmed an RM800 million allocation for constructing and maintaining housing quarters for MAF personnel.

This housing allocation shows an increase from the RM600 million provided in the current year. MINDEF will begin receiving 18 FA-50 light combat aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries in early 2027.

These new aircraft will be stationed at the Kuantan Air Base in Pahang. The government has allocated RM500 million for constructing Armed Forces Family Housing at Kuantan Air Base. This housing project will benefit nearly 800 military personnel and their families.

The RM21.7 billion defence budget includes RM6 billion specifically for maintenance and acquisition of defence assets.

This procurement budget covers Medium-, Short-, and Very Short-Range Air Defence systems. The allocation also funds the acquisition of two Multi-Role Support Ships and 10 Malaysian Battalion Force vehicles.

Mohamed Khaled made these comments after launching the Armed Forces Fund Board Wira Tour 2025 Northern Edition at Lapangan Terbang Camp. – Bernama