Defence Ministry pledges transparency in probe into UPNM cadet bullying and abuse case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry is committed to ensuring transparency in investigations into a recent bullying and abuse case involving a cadet officer at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), said Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the ministry will not compromise on any discipline-related issues.

“This matter is being investigated by the police and the Military Training Academy (ALK). It’s important to understand that this is not a case of ragging or orientation activities. It involves a second-year student and a fourth-year student.

“This is an isolated incident, not involving a group. They may have a dispute over a personal issue, but we don’t know yet,“ he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Education Excellence Awards (AKP) ceremony at the ministry here today.

When asked if the suspect would be suspended, Mohamed Khaled said any decision will be made after the investigation’s findings are available.

Meanwhile, police said the investigation paper (IP) on the case was submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) this afternoon for further action.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that although police have not yet received the victim’s medical report, this does not hinder the investigation.

At the same time, he acknowledged that some parties have questioned why the suspect has not been remanded to assist in the investigation.

“When we investigate a case, there are specific considerations taken into account before deciding on remanding a suspect. Just because a case has been opened doesn’t necessarily mean the suspect needs to be remanded for the investigation,” he said.

He explained that there was no need to remand the suspect as police had already seized the iron believed to have been used in the incident and had recorded statements from the victim and witnesses.

He said this during a press conference following an Awareness Outreach Programme on Sexual Crimes and Online Scams at Taman Tasik Metropolitan, Kepong, today.

Previously, the nation was shocked by the tragic death of UPNM naval cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, who was bullied, beaten and tortured, with most of his body repeatedly burned with a steam iron.

Following that 2017 incident, six former UPNM students were sentenced to death by the Court of Appeal on July 23 after being found guilty of the offence.