KUALA LUMPUR: The long-delayed Residensi Kecapi redevelopment project in Sentul, stalled for nearly a decade due to various challenges, has now been fully completed and will benefit its original residents who have long awaited a fair resolution.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said 136 original owners and eligible heirs can finally breathe a collective sigh of relief as they will receive their residential units at RM42,000 each - far below the current market price of RM200,000 per unit.

“This is proof that the government always prioritises the people’s interests, especially the low-income group. More importantly, it reflects our commitment to transparency and justice.

“A special audit team involving the Federal Territories Department (JWP), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and the developer conducted on-site verifications to validate the status of original owners and rightful heirs,” she said in a Facebook post today, after officiating the completion of the project this morning.

Also at this morning’s event, she launched the Bintang Cemerlang 2.0 Programme, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by YTL and UCSI University, aimed at helping pandemic-affected students - particularly in recovering basic literacy and numeracy skills - across 23 primary schools near the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Sentul.

Dr Zaliha said the effort aligns with the Ilmu @ PUJI initiative in the Federal Territories, which ensures no community is left behind in accessing quality education, and welcomed greater industry participation to contribute towards high-impact social programmes for a more inclusive society.

“Developing this city is not solely the government’s duty but a shared responsibility among all stakeholders. We are not building this city for people to live in, but fostering unity and appreciation for every layer of society.

“We plan the future not for a select few but for all in need. This is the true MADANI spirit we champion,” she added.