Dengue cases drop slightly in ME41, one fatality reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue cases recorded a slight decrease to 1,624 in Epidemiological Week 41 (ME41), covering the period from Oct 6 to Oct 12, compared to 1,639 cases the previous week, with one death reported due to dengue complications.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported up to ME41 reached 106,773, compared to 94,181 cases in the same period in 2023.

“To date, 96 deaths from dengue complications have been recorded, a rise from 67 deaths during the same period in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

He also noted that the number of hotspot localities reported in ME41 increased to 38, compared to 35 hotspots the previous week.

Of these, 22 were in Selangor, five in Negeri Sembilan, four in Penang, two in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, two in Sabah and one each in Pahang, Perak and Kelantan.

On chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said two cases were reported in ME41, with a cumulative total of 80 cases recorded to date.

Regarding Zika surveillance, he said 2,125 blood samples, 12 urine samples and three cerebrospinal fluid samples have been screened for Zika, all of which returned negative results.