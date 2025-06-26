Malaysians debate courtesy of offering seats to pregnant women

OFFERING a seat on public transport is considered common courtesy, yet unfortunately, this practice seems to be dwindling among the public.

A post on Threads highlighted the issue, calling out MRT passengers who feign exhaustion or pretend to be distracted by their phones in order to avoid offering their seat to a pregnant woman.

“Her clothes are obviously stretched out—what more evidence do you need?

Open your eyes and actually look out for those who need the seat. Have more empathy. Don’t be selfish,” the post read.

Many agreed that there is a growing lack of basic courtesy among passengers, especially when people are seen occupying seats clearly reserved for the elderly, pregnant women, or individuals with disabilities.

However, others expressed annoyance at the tone of the post, offering a different perspective. They argued that many passengers are genuinely exhausted, particularly after a long day at work, and suggested that those in need of a seat should simply ask rather than remain silent.

“In other countries, it’s considered rude to sit in reserved seats. But Malaysians, on the other hand, seem to find ways to justify not giving them up — even when they’re clearly labelled as priority seats,” one user commented.

Another disagreed with the original post, writing: “Please, some people really are tired. You don’t know what they do or what they’ve been through. I understand that it’s basic courtesy to give up your seat to someone who needs it more, but if you really need it, just ask nicely.”

One individual shared their personal experience: “I used to have a personal rule—if I could stand, I would. But there were days I was just too tired and needed to sit. I used to work in retail, on my feet for 12 hours straight, and I’d walk to and from the station. I’m not pretending to be tired — I genuinely am.”