Deputy PM Ahmad Zahid visits Singapore for 2025 National Day Parade

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in Singapore on Saturday for a two-day working visit.

He will represent the Malaysian government at the 2025 Singapore National Day Parade later today.

Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and High Commissioner Vanu Gopala Menon welcomed him upon arrival.

“This visit is highly significant as this year marks the 60th anniversary of Malaysia–Singapore diplomatic relations,” Ahmad Zahid said in a Facebook post.

“God willing, I believe this visit will further strengthen the longstanding friendship between our two nations and open more doors for cooperation that will benefit our people and countries.”

During his visit, Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Malaysia’s Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Singapore was Malaysia’s second-largest global trading partner in 2024.

It was also Malaysia’s largest trading partner among ASEAN member states, with total trade reaching RM396.22 billion (US$86.69 billion).

From January to March this year, bilateral trade grew by 12.2% to RM97.93 billion (US$22.00 billion). - Bernama