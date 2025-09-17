Deputy PM assesses Sabah flood situation as death toll rises to 13

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in Kota Kinabalu at 7.40 pm today to assess the disaster situation currently affecting several parts of Sabah.

Ahmad Zahid was briefed by the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), chaired by State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport briefing room.

Also present was Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also UMNO Sabah chairman.

As chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee, Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to visit several temporary relief centres (PPS) in the Putatan district tonight, starting with the SMK Petagas PPS, followed by the Keramat PPS, to monitor conditions and meet displaced flood victims.

On Tuesday morning, he is expected to visit affected areas in Papar district, beginning at the Kampung Mook PPS in Kinarut, before proceeding to the Kampung Mook landslide site, where two lives were lost.

His itinerary also includes visits to the Dewan Marahang PPS and the landslide site at Kampung Marahang, which claimed three lives.

Ahmad Zahid will then inspect the damaged bridge in Kampung Sungai Kaiduan, which was swept away by strong currents following continuous rain.

He had earlier instructed the installation of a Bailey bridge to replace the collapsed structure.

According to JPBN Sabah, the number of flood victims rose to 2,919 people from 814 families this evening, up from 2,897 people from 813 families reported this morning.

Victims are currently housed at 25 PPS and one permanent relief centre (PPK) in Selagon, Beaufort.

To date, landslides in Sabah have claimed 13 lives.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved an immediate allocation of RM10 million through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to assist affected communities.

This is in addition to RM11 million previously channelled through the state government for urgent repairs to basic infrastructure in affected areas. – Bernama