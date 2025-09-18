Deputy PM visits Sabah flood and landslide victims with aid

PAPAR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi visited flood and landslide victims in Papar, Membakut, and Bongawan to assess their conditions and provide support.

He arrived at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St Patrick at 9.30 am and spent thirty minutes meeting evacuees while distributing essential supplies and cash aid.

Ahmad Zahid also inspected shelters at SMK Bongawan, the Bongawan Community Hall, and the Papar Community Hall during his visit.

His schedule included a visit to the landslide site in Kampung Mook, Kinarut, Papar, and meetings with residents relocated to the village relief centre.

Waris Dusun, a 54-year-old farmer from Membakut, expressed gratitude to the government and Deputy Prime Minister for their swift assistance to flood victims.

“I was touched that Datuk Seri came personally to see our situation,“ he told Bernama.

“The assistance means a lot as I lost many belongings in the floods.”

Aswani Eli Awang, a 42-year-old resident from Kinarut, never expected national leaders to notice their plight after her home was damaged by a landslide.

“We’ve been at the relief centre for almost a week and are anxious about the homes we left behind,“ she added.

“The Deputy Prime Minister’s visit reassured us that we’re not forgotten.”

She described the assistance as truly meaningful for her family, who lost almost everything in the disaster. – Bernama