KUALA LUMPUR: Despite grappling with ongoing domestic challenges, Myanmar continues to play an active and constructive role within the ASEAN framework, particularly in driving the region’s economic agenda forward, ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Satvinder Singh said.

Speaking at a recent engagement, he emphasised Myanmar’s unwavering commitment to ASEAN’s initiatives, noting that the country remains an essential and cooperative member of the bloc.

“In the last couple of years, when they are undergoing so much turmoil domestically, it hasn’t stopped them from contributing what they need to contribute in every single initiative of ASEAN.

“Even meetings, where they need to host, they have hosted them...and when there are key agreements where they need to vote, they did - knowing that in ASEAN, if one country doesn’t vote, the agreement doesn’t pass through,” he said at a pre-event briefing on the AEC Strategic Plan 2026-2030 recently.

Hence, Myanmar’s contributions to ASEAN have not wavered, he said.

Satvinder also praised the camaraderie and solidarity among ASEAN’s economic leaders, including those from Myanmar, calling it a vital force behind the grouping’s recent progress.

“When I sit next to the ASEAN Secretary-General, Dr Kao Kim Hourn, and watch how these leaders discuss and align on economic matters, the unity they show is remarkable. That solidarity is exactly what’s powering the progress of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC),” he said.

He also noted that Myanmar’s proactive stance on regional trade and development efforts deserves recognition, especially at a time when internal difficulties could have easily led to disengagement.

“Credit must be given where it’s due. Myanmar hasn’t just participated; they have contributed meaningfully,” he added.

To recap, the 2021 military coup in Myanmar that deposed democratically elected National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Suu Kyi further worsened its situation, prompting the bloc to bar its junta leaders from its summits and ministerial meetings.

Nevertheless, Myanmar’s senior officials have continued to attend preparatory meetings for ASEAN summits, including the 46th ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers have agreed that efforts to continue engaging with all stakeholders in Myanmar must persist to find a long-term solution to the protracted crisis in the country.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, planned to visit Myanmar to formally present a ‘wishlist’ gathered from various stakeholders to the State Administration Council (SAC).

ASEAN will also conduct internal consultation on the proposal for a permanent ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar, he said.