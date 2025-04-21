JOHOR BAHRU: The police detention of the chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor of Sin Chew Daily, in connection with the publication of an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on the newspaper’s front page, was carried out in accordance with the law.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the police are empowered by law to detain any party necessary to facilitate investigations into the matter.

“The initial offence was detected in the print edition of Sin Chew, and thus the preliminary investigation was conducted under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, which is enforced by the Home Ministry (KDN).

“The investigation is also being conducted under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, as well as several other acts under the jurisdiction of the police,” he said after visiting the NADI Centre in Taman Sri Skudai here today.

Fahmi was responding to concerns raised by certain quarters over the police’s decision to detain the newspaper’s personnel to assist with the investigation.

On April 17, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor of the newspaper were detained to assist in the investigation and subsequently released after their statements were recorded.

Sin Chew Daily published an illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on its front page as part of its coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia, but the image of the flag was incomplete.

The incident drew criticism from various quarters, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who said the newspaper’s management and editorial department should have been more careful and reviewed the materials before publishing.

Following the backlash, the Chinese daily issued an apology and explained that it was an unintentional technical error.