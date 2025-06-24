PETALING JAYA: The Museums Malaysia Department has received a wave of applications to establish private museums – some of which raise red flags over content that conflicts with societal norms and national values.

Several applicants, the department noted, have controversial backgrounds and are embroiled in ongoing court cases.

“The department supports and welcomes initiatives that contribute to public education on Malaysia’s history, culture and heritage,” it said in a statement to theSun.

“However, the intent and content of any museum proposal must align with national aspirations.”

The department disclosed that in some cases, proposed exhibitions featured artefacts or ideologies considered at odds with local sensitivities.

Examples include the Propaganda Comic Exhibition in one of the northern states, which featured communist and socialist themes, and the Exhibition of Prophet Muhammad’s and Companions’ Artefacts held in one of the east coast states from October to November 2020.

“Most of the items claimed to have belonged to Prophet Muhammad and his companions could not be authenticated.

“Museums should not display such items as they risk misleading the public and eroding trust in the institution.”

Such concerns have prompted the drafting of the Malaysian Museum Bill.

“The proposed Museum Act is designed to ensure all museums in the country adhere to the International Council of Museums (Icom) Code of Ethics and the Unesco 2015 Recommendation on the Protection and Promotion of Museums and Collections.

“It aims to uphold professional and ethical standards while preventing exhibitions that may compromise social harmony, conflict with national values or disseminate false information.”

The department said applications have also been rejected on grounds of religious or racial sensitivities, failure to meet museum standards or lack of professional oversight.

“Content likely to offend religious or ethnic communities will not be approved.

“Other disqualifying factors include unverifiable collections, absence of qualified curators or vague educational objectives.”

On the Bugis Museum in Pontian, Johor, which falls under the Pontian Municipal Council, the department said it failed to meet the criteria for official museum recognition.

Located at the Sungai Rambah Recreational Park, the institution houses 2,616 artefacts, including over 300 authentic, centuries-old items related to the Bugis community.

However, following royal advice, it was reclassified as a gallery.

The department added that galleries must also meet regulatory standards.

“They are required to obtain business licences from local authorities, secure premise approval and comply with laws such as the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645), Syariah law, and the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Act where applicable.

“All artefacts must be legally sourced and must not contravene civil or criminal law. Exhibits must not incite hatred, promote obscenity or encourage cult practices. They are subject to enforcement if found to undermine public order or contradict national values.”