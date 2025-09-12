Developer covers temporary housing rental for Kampung Sungai Baru residents

PUTRAJAYA: The rental costs of temporary housing for Kampung Sungai Baru residents in Kuala Lumpur are being fully borne by the developer until the new housing project in the area is completed.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated that the majority of residents have been relocated to Residensi Sungai Udang and the Batu Muda People’s Housing Project (PPR).

She explained that this measure forms part of the developer’s commitment to safeguard the welfare of residents who have temporarily relocated to PPR units or rental homes under Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Dr Zaliha confirmed that those who have agreed to move will have their rental costs covered by the developer until they return to their new homes.

She emphasised that the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru is among the long-standing issues of more than nine years that is now receiving serious attention from the MADANI government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The land acquisition process began in 2021 through notices issued under the Land Acquisition Act 1960, before the MADANI government took office.

The current administration is working to resolve the matter in a more comprehensive and fair manner for residents.

Dr Zaliha expressed understanding for those who have been waiting nearly nine years and affirmed the government’s serious approach to this responsibility.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the issue is settled in accordance with the law.

More than 70% of residents have agreed to the redevelopment plan, while about 28% remain opposed, mainly due to dissatisfaction with compensation.

Dr Zaliha clarified that residents do not reject development, but some dispute the compensation, and the legal process remains open for those in disagreement.

She stressed that claims the redevelopment would displace the Malay community from urban areas are unfounded.

The project will return residents to their original location with more comfortable homes while retaining Malay identity through local architectural elements.

Residents’ views were considered, including the provision of lifts large enough to accommodate a coffin for ease of funeral arrangements. – Bernama