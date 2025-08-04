KUALA LUMPUR: A suggestion to develop a shipbuilding technology centre of excellence in Bagan Datuk, Perak is being studied, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the matter was discussed in a special Bagan Datuk New Economic Zone (Maritime) presentation session and represented a strategic measure to strengthen the national maritime industry and drive its capabilities to a higher level.

“I’m confident that with careful planning, close industry-academic cooperation, along with systematic monitoring, Bagan Datuk can emerge as a new maritime hub that will bring immense benefits to the national economy and local communities,” the Rural and Regional Development Minister said in a post on Facebook today.

He also shared that the presentation also touched on the vital role of Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Marine Engineering Technology (UniKL-MIMET,) Green Tact Solutions-Hyundai and Perak Corporation Bhd in making the initiative a success.

A special task force would be set up to monitor the project’s development to ensure every step is taken in line with the strategic direction set to ensure the effectiveness of its implementation, he added.