Dewan Rakyat passes amendments to Infectious Diseases Control Act

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2024 by a majority voice vote after being debated by 23 Members of Parliament.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the bill is important to ensure the country’s preparedness in tackling the threat of infectious diseases.

“It not only ensures more efficient and effective prevention and control, but also provides a solid enforcement foundation to face any future outbreaks or pandemics, as well as new infectious disease threats,“ he said when winding up the debate on the bill.

On concerns about the increase in compound fines under the bill, which may burden the people, especially the B40 group, he said it is not meant to punish but rather to educate, ensuring that the same offence does not recur, taking into account the current economic situation and the impact on society.

“Imagine if the public does not take seriously the laws related to the control of infectious diseases, this will result in continued transmission of infections, leading to outbreaks or pandemics, high hospitalisation rates and Intensive Care Unit admissions, as well as an increase in the death toll.

“This situation will lead to extreme increases in the cost of managing infectious disease cases, which the government will have to bear,“ he said.

Lukanisman said the RM5,000 amount set is the maximum limit, and the actual compound imposed will take into account the severity of the offence to ensure it is balanced and fair.

Commenting on enforcement issues, he said authorised officers are trained personnel who act according to enforcement guidelines designed for monitoring purposes, to ensure no abuse of power occurs.

“For example, the use of body cameras during enforcement activities. This is to ensure that enforcement activities are carried out professionally and with integrity,“ he said.