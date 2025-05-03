KUALA LUMPUR: After 33 years, Malaysian parliamentary services will regain their autonomy after the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 was approved in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill was passed by a majority voice vote after being debated by 35 government and opposition MPs.

Its passage marks a significant milestone in the MADANI Government’s institutional reform efforts, aiming to restore the nation’s governance framework by ensuring Parliament functions as a truly independent and sovereign institution.

The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 seeks to establish parliamentary services as a separate entity from the public service.

It also provides for the formation of the Parliamentary Service Council (MPP), which will oversee appointments and employment terms for parliamentary service members, manage financial matters related to the service and develop training programmes for parliamentary staff.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2025, which serves as the basis for the enactment of the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025.

The first reading of the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24 by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina, when winding up the debate on the bill, said at least two years would be required for the transition period following its approval. This period will involve restructuring, staff appointments, job transfers and the establishment of a new administrative system.

“It also requires financial and human resource alignment, budget planning, coordination with the Public Service Department and the Finance Ministry, and the formulation of internal regulations, including the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs),” she said.

Regarding the operations of the Parliamentary Services Council (MPP), Azalina said it would be the highest governing body in the Malaysian Parliament, overseeing the management and administration of parliamentary services.

Azalina said all decisions concerning the management and administration of parliamentary services will be made by the MPP, ensuring it functions as an independent, transparent and autonomous body.

“MPP oversees all matters and ensures Parliamentary services run smoothly,” she said.

She said the council could invite relevant individuals to attend meetings and provide expert opinions on matters under its jurisdiction.

“The MPP also has the authority to establish additional committees if necessary, including joint committees between members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara to coordinate both Houses,” she said.

Azalina also expressed appreciation to past Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat who consistently advocated for Parliament to operate independently of the executive branch.

Yesterday, during the second reading of the bill, Azalina said to ensure balanced representation, two members of the Dewan Negara and four members of the Dewan Rakyat - two from the government and two from the opposition - would be appointed to the MPP.

The Parliamentary Services Act was first introduced in 1963 but was repealed in 1992.

Following its repeal, Parliament was placed under the Prime Minister’s Department, with a minister overseeing the administration of the institution.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Azalina reaffirmed the MADANI government’s commitment to continuously improving laws related to parliamentary services as part of its reform agenda, adding that this effort aims to ensure that the country’s democratic system remains relevant, resilient and operates by constitutional principles.

She also assured that once the MPP nucleus is established, it will conduct comprehensive and holistic engagement sessions over the next 12 months.

These sessions will involve members of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat, relevant government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the Masyarakat MADANI organisation to gather input for further amendments, said Azalina.

“This step not only strengthens the Parliamentary institution but also lays a crucial foundation for realising Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming a more democratic and progressive nation,” she said.

Azalina said the achievement is clear proof of the MADANI government’s strong commitment to institutional and legal reform, adding that goal is to enhance national governance and ensure that these changes bring tangible benefits to both the people and the country.