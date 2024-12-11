Dewan Rakyat passes Supply Bill 2025 at policy level

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply Bill 2025 at the policy level after debates began on Oct 21.

The bill, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister on Oct 18, was passed by majority voice vote, and debate at the committee level will begin tomorrow till Dec 3.

The Budget 2025 has an allocation of RM421 billion, the largest in history and coordinated strategically with the MADANI Economy framework.

It is focused on attracting high quality investments, driving business opportunity, project implementation for the people’s welfare and not affect their ability to purchase necessities and services.

The Dewan Rakyat will reconvene tomorrow.