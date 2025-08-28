Malaysia chairs 45th AFSRB meeting to strengthen ASEAN food security

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reinforced ASEAN’s dedication to regional food security by hosting the 45th ASEAN Food Security Reserve Board meeting on August 25 and 26.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security described the annual gathering as a crucial platform for discussing staple food supply and demand while enhancing regional cooperation.

“The meeting is held annually and is an important platform to discuss the supply and demand of basic food and to strengthen regional cooperation in facing challenges such as food crises, climate change and supply chain disruptions,“ according to the statement.

Deputy Secretary-General (Development) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd chaired the meeting with representatives from seven ASEAN member nations.

Participants included Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand alongside various ASEAN secretariats.

The meeting reviewed current food security status for four strategic commodities at global and regional levels.

“This time the meeting was told the current status of food security involving four strategic commodities, namely rice, corn, sugar and soybeans at the global level, the ASEAN region and each member country,“ according to the statement.

Discussions addressed challenges from market uncertainty and climate change impacts on food production.

The event also promoted local agricultural products through exhibitions and specially prepared food menus.

Malaysia’s hosting responsibility followed alphabetical rotation among ASEAN member states.

Myanmar will assume chairmanship and host the 46th AFSRB meeting in 2026. – Bernama