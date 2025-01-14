KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul will begin an official tour of ASEAN member countries tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the existing relations of regional legislative institutions in preparation for the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly slated to held in the capital in September.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Parliament today, the tour will begin with a visit to Thailand, aimed at gathering input from ASEAN Parliament Speakers to ensure that Malaysia hosts the best AIPA event, besides addressing regional and international issues for mutual benefit.

While in Thailand, Johari, who is also the President of the 46th AIPA, is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, and the Thai Senate president, Mongkol Surajja.

Johari will then continue the tour to Cambodia on Jan 16 - 17, where he will pay courtesy calls on several key leaders, including his counterpart, the President of the Cambodian National Assembly, Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, and the President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

“Discussions during these meetings will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in parliamentary cooperation, economic, and social matters between Malaysia and Cambodia,” the statement read.

Johari is also scheduled to undertake official visits to other ASEAN countries soon.

The statement said that this ASEAN official tour reflects Malaysia’s commitment to further strengthening its ties with the member countries of the organisation, in line with the goal of making the region more united, resilient, inclusive, and competitive on the global stage.