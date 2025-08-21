Dialysis centre gets boost in support and donation

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) has deepened its role in community healthcare, donating five haemodialysis machines and cash aid that push its total support for the Ampang Kau Ong Yah Haemodialysis Centre to nearly RM500,000.

The latest support, valued at RM215,000 for the machines and an additional RM100,000 for rooftop replacement, was handed over at a ceremony attended by BCorp founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Ampang Kau Ong Yah Foundation president Wong Kin Tack.

Since 2019, BCorp has donated nine haemodialysis machines worth RM381,000 to the centre, alongside RM100,000 in cash aid, bringing its total contributions to RM481,000.

The sustained backing has enabled the centre to expand from 10 machines serving just 18 patients in its early years to 20 machines treating 73 patients today.

Fees remain at RM110 per session, heavily subsidised by the foundation, allowing nearly 460 patients over the years to access life-saving treatment that would otherwise be out of reach.

Tan said the initiative reflects BCorp’s values of compassion and inclusivity.

“Giving back to the community has always been at the heart of what we do. Since 2019, we have supported the haemodialysis centre three times, not only for Buddhists but for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“We hope our contribution inspires others to help build a healthier and more caring society,” he said.

The centre’s treasurer, Yap Yoong Kim recalled how far the organisation has come since its founding in 2003.

“Back then, we had very little funds and relied heavily on donations. Today, with continued support from BCorp and others, we are able to serve many more patients in need.”

Dialysis assistant Fatimah Mary Sunderajah, 58, who has worked at the centre since its establishment 22 years ago, expressed gratitude for the additional machines.

“I’ve seen patients as young as 18 come here for treatment. It breaks my heart to hear their stories, but having more machines makes a big difference. We are truly grateful for this support.”

Patients themselves echoed the impact. Wong Wah Lee, 61, who has been on dialysis for seven years, said the routine remains difficult but necessary.

“I come three times a week, four hours each session. It is not easy, but this centre makes it affordable for me.”

Another patient, Thulandhas, 68, who has been receiving treatment for nearly two years, said dialysis is his only option due to age-related transplant risks.

“I was told transplant is no longer possible, so dialysis is the only way. The fees here are much cheaper and I come every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.”

The Ampang Kau Ong Yah Haemodialysis Centre, one of Selangor’s largest non-profit dialysis providers, was set up in 2003 with a mission to provide subsidised treatment for Malaysians with kidney failure.

As a corporate citizen, BCorp said its efforts are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.