A-League player fined for yellow card betting fraud in Melbourne court

FORMER Western United midfielder Riku Danzaki received a five thousand Australian dollar fine from a Melbourne court after being convicted of fraud for intentionally collecting yellow cards during A-League matches.

Danzaki and his Japanese friend Yuta Hirayama, an amateur player also convicted and fined, pleaded guilty to seven corruption charges at Melbourne Magistrates Court according to Australian Associated Press.

Hirayama placed wagers predicting Danzaki would receive yellow cards in four A-League games this year, with the midfielder successfully earning cautions in three of those matches.

The pair divided approximately sixteen thousand Australian dollars from their successful bets and requested the court avoid giving them convictions.

Magistrate Nick Goodenough rejected their request, stating he intended their punishment to serve as a deterrent to other potential offenders.

“Supporters, teammates and coaching staff are entitled to know that all members of the team are working towards one objective,“ Goodenough told the court.

“Teams win, teams lose, teams draw, but on any given day either team has a chance. What you have both done is a betrayal of that ideal and that trust.”

Attacking midfielder Danzaki initially met Hirayama during his loan period with A-League club Brisbane Roar from Japanese club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

After a short stint at Scottish club Motherwell in 2023, he returned to Australia to join Western United.

Western United, based in Melbourne’s western suburbs, recently lost their A-League competition licence due to financial difficulties earlier this month.

The club formally appealed the licence removal decision on Wednesday. – Reuters