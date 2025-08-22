Qurratu’Ain wins Malaysia’s first medal at Asian Youth Bowling Championships

MALAYSIA secured its first medal at the 22nd Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships through Qurratu’Ain Izdihar Mohd Pozi’s bronze medal performance in the girls singles event.

The 17-year-old national junior kegler knocked down 1,293 pinfalls to claim third place at Sunway Mega Lanes.

Qurratu’Ain finished behind Singapore’s gold medalist Hazel Tan Wei Ning with 1,328 pinfalls and South Korea’s silver medalist Paek Ye Dam with 1,297 pinfalls.

This achievement follows her recent impressive performance of winning five gold medals at the Under-18 Asian Junior Bowling Championships in Doha.

Adelia Nur Irwan Syazalee placed fifth with 1,286 pinfalls while Adania Mohd Redzwan finished sixth with 1,283 pinfalls.

Nurul Anis Nabila Mohd Nizam took seventh position with 1,277 pinfalls.

In the boys singles event, none of Malaysia’s four junior keglers managed to secure a podium finish.

Muhammad Aiman Syahin Sulaiman emerged as the best Malaysian performer with a sixth-place finish and 1,363 pinfalls.

Singapore’s Aiman Raedyn Lim Jen won gold with 1,436 pinfalls followed by South Korea’s Bae Su Hyeon with 1,422 pinfalls for silver.

Qatar’s Talal Al Marri completed the podium with 1,400 pinfalls for bronze.

The tournament continues through August 27 at Sunway Pyramid. – Bernama