Diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia down by 3 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to reduce the retail price for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia by 3 sen to RM2.77 a litre for the period of May 29 to June 4, in line with changes in global oil prices.

The Finance Ministry also announced in a statement today that the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remain at RM2.15 per litre.

Also, the retail price of RON97 and RON95 petrol remain at RM3.10 a litre and RM2.05 a litre.

The determination of weekly retail price of petroleum products is based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust the retail price of diesel by taking into consideration oil market price movements and to support price stability,” the ministry said.

The government will also take suitable measures to ensure the people’s welfare and prosperity, it added.