Digital Minister calls for media collaboration to embrace tech era

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has invited media practitioners to collaborate in finding the best approach to tackle the digital era following the shift in the media landscape.

He said this was in line with the statement by Malaysian Press Institute president Datuk Yong Soo Heong that the emergence of AI in the media industry should not be seen as a threat, and that the skills of a journalist remained essential, particularly in providing a human touch and observing the real situation on the ground.

“In line with the essence of Deepavali, which honours the ‘triumph of good over evil’, I am optimistic that our media industry will continue to play a vital role in shaping our society, and the presence of various new technologies will only elevate their status to greater heights,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, Gobind attended the Deepavali event hosted by the Malaysian Tamil Media Organisation (MTMO) here.

Also present were Batu MP P. Prabakaran and MTMO president S. Muthameez Manan.