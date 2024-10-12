Digital Ministry deploys Ihsan MADANI squad to aid Johor flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ministry has deployed the Ihsan MADANI Squad volunteers to assist flood-affected communities in Segamat, Johor.

The flagging-off ceremony, officiated by Minister Gobind Singh Deo, saw participation from volunteers representing the National Digital Department, MYNIC Berhad, CyberSecurity Malaysia, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Digital Nasional Bhd, Personal Data Protection Department and MyDIGITAL Corporation.

Gobind said the initial team of 12 volunteers would deliver 100 boxes of supplies, including bottled water, disposable diapers, sanitary pads and toiletries, to 33 affected families.

“We all know that floods have impacted several parts of Malaysia, but the Digital Ministry has been tasked to focus on Johor.

“We will also ensure that supplies are delivered to other areas in Johor that need assistance,“ he told reporters after the ceremony today.

He further explained that the distribution of aid was based on requests from evacuation centres and the specific needs of flood victims.

“The Digital Ministry is committed to doing its best for those affected by the floods, and I hope this assistance helps alleviate their burden,“ he said.