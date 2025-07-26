Digital Ministry drafting AI bill to combat deepfake videos

PETALING JAYA: The Digital Ministry is presently drafting an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bill to regulate the fast-evolving technology and combat deepfake videos as well as AI-related crimes, said Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“The legislative draft is currently being refined through a comprehensive and inclusive engagement process involving various stakeholders.

“This approach is taken to ensure that the forthcoming legislation is holistic, balanced, and aligned with current technological developments as well as the nation’s needs,” he said in a written parliamentary reply to Wong Chen (PH-Subang).

Gobind added that the government has introduced the National AI Ethics and Governance Guidelines (AIGE), which outline seven core principles, including fairness, transparency, accountability and privacy protection, that must be observed by AI developers and users.

Last month, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said Malaysia is studying to develop AI legislation to address legal complexities in the digital age.

She further said that she has formally written a letter to Gobind, proposing a meeting between the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the Digital Ministry to initiate a discussion on drafting new AI laws.

According to Azalina, at present, Malaysia has no specific laws focused on AI because, unlike traditional technologies, AI operates on an entirely different platform.