Digital transformation critical catalyst for Malaysia’s competitiveness

KUALA LUMPUR: The digital transformation agenda under the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan will be a critical catalyst in securing the nation’s long-term competitiveness.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated that harnessing government technology and digital innovation will deliver better public services while boosting productivity.

He emphasised that Malaysia must remain agile in shaping timely and relevant policy responses to navigate today’s complex economic landscape.

“This is essential not only to safeguard macroeconomic stability, but also to strengthen our fiscal resilience, enhance revenue generation and advance structural reforms,“ he said at the World Bank’s Malaysia Economic Monitor report launch.

The 31st edition of the report highlights the 13MP vision for digital transformation as a catalyst for public sector productivity.

Amir Hamzah noted that digital transformation under the 13MP serves as both an economic agenda and a driver of social progress.

“By expanding access, strengthening digital skills, and harnessing technologies such as artificial intelligence, we can reduce inequality, uplift living standards and create opportunities for all Malaysians,“ he explained.

He stressed that embedding trust and cybersecurity into Malaysia’s digital journey will ensure benefits are safeguarded and equitably shared.

World Bank division director Zafer Mustafaoglu revealed that Malaysia outperforms both OECD and ASEAN peers in several areas according to the GovTech Maturity Index.

Malaysia’s achievements in cloud platforms and adoption of disruptive technologies signal its ambition to lead regional digital transformation.

“Malaysia is setting an example for the region on how GovTech can drive productivity and build trust between citizens and government,“ he stated.

The World Bank remains committed to supporting Malaysia’s journey to enhance government efficiency for private sector growth and quality jobs. – Bernama