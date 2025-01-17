Police tracking down suspects in disabled man’s assault

CHUKAI: Police are looking for several individuals believed to be involved in the assault of a mentally disabled man at the Pasar Tani in Padang Astaka Chukai this morning.

Acting Kemaman police chief DSP Wan Muhammad Wan Ja’afar said a complaint was received via the MERS 999 hotline at 9.30 am regarding a man who was assaulted at the location.

He said investigations revealed that a 47-year-old man riding a motorcycle accidentally collided into a stall in the farmers’ market area.

“The collision caused items from one of the stalls to topple. Several individuals present at the scene then assaulted the victim.

“The victim, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to the Kemaman Hospital where he received outpatient treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Muhammad urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact the Kemaman district police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

“We found a video recording of the incident, lasting one minute and 52 seconds, that has been circulating on social media since this morning. The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,“ he also said.