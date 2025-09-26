Disabled man drowns in drain, swimmer missing off Teluk Batik

IPOH: A man with disabilities drowned after falling into a drain on Jalan Labu Kubong in Kampung Cenderong Balai, Teluk Intan, this morning.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 8.02 am and dispatched a team from the Teluk Intan station immediately.

Firefighters learned upon arrival that the victim, Mohd Zaidi Ismail, 48, was paralysed on his left side and used a wheelchair.

The fire department promptly retrieved the victim from the drain.

In a separate incident, a man was reported missing and feared drowned after swimming at Pantai Teluk Batik in Seri Manjung.

An 11-member team from the Seri Manjung Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location by 6.53 am following a distress call received at 6.28 am.

The victim’s family stated he had gone missing after entering the water while on holiday in the area.

The family had performed a prayer ceremony before the incident occurred.

A search and rescue operation was launched using three boats from the Seri Manjung and Pangkor Island fire stations plus the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Rescuers are also monitoring the shoreline and rocky areas, especially during low tide. – Bernama