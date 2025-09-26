United Nations Rock the Goals in Malaysia

In partnership with the United Nations (UN), Sunway University organised the Rock the Goals 2025 celebration to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of UN 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) in 2015. The event brought together almost 1,500 students, staff, and guests alongside distinguished dignitaries from UN, UNICEF, European Union, World Health Organization, and ambassadors from all over the globe.

The night featured electrifying performances by popular Malaysian artists including Malaysia’s most inspiring neurodivergent band Zimi’J, multi-award-winning artist Uriah See, before concluding with a high-energy finale by DJ Blink, the acclaimed electronic artist, that had the entire crowd on their feet.

A key highlight of the evening was the Rock the Goal Adaptive Fashion Show, inspired by the spirit of punk rock to showcase fashion as a force for inclusivity and sustainability. The runway featured individuals from diverse backgrounds, all dressed in sustainable fabric creations by Sunway Fashion Design and Technology students.

The celebration also featured video messages of support from world-leading organisations and influential figures, including Greenpeace, the Malaysian Mental Health Association, YB Michelle Ng, YB Wong Chen, and many more. Adding to the night’s prestige, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay sent a message all the way from London, congratulating Sunway University on its remarkable efforts in advancing the SDGs, quoting “Sunway, you really are a Campus With A Conscience.”