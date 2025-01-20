Disabled man who was assaulted in stable condition - Terengganu EXCO

KUALA TERENGGANU: The disabled man who was assaulted in an incident at the Padang Astaka Chukai farmer’s market in Kemaman on Friday is in stable condition and being treated at the psychiatric ward of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital.

Terengganu Welfare, Women’s Development and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim said Ahmad Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, who is bipolar, looked cheerful and happy when she visited him this morning.

Before he was afflicted by his mental condition, she said that Ahmad Nor Al Faizan was smart and active in sports during his time as a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Sheikh Abdul Malek.

“During my visit, he was very cheerful and shared a lot of stories. The doctor is currently treating him and it isn’t sure till when he will be at the ward,” he said when met at the ward here today.

He added that the state government will hold a special meeting on Feb 5 to discuss an action plan to tackle such cases in the future.

Maliaman said the meeting will include several other agencies, including the police, the Social Welfare Department and the Terengganu state health department.

“Previously we were shocked with the death of three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students who were rammed by a car driven by a woman with mental disabilities. So we want to look for the best way to tackle these issues.

“I hope the public can be more just and not be afraid of coming to Terengganu because of such incidents. This is an isolated case. We leave it to the authorities to investigate and charge those who are guilty,” he added.