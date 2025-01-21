PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department shared that the disabled man who was attacked by several individuals at Padang Astaka Farmer’s Market, Chukai is a mental category disability card holder who was approved on March 19, 2023.

The department expressed its disappointment over the attack on Jan 17, and said that the Kemaman district social welfare office had provided crisis intervention and psychological support to the victim’s family during counselling sessions to stabilise them emotionally.

“This matter is really inhumane and crosses the bounds of decency that is commonplace in this country. We express our deepest sympathies to the victim and will continue to provide support to his family,” the department said in a statement today.

The department also thanked the police for their swift action along with Malaysians who expressed their solidarity and sympathy with the victim and his family and hoped that the investigation would be settled soon with the offenders punished.

Meanwhile, Kemaman district acting police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Ja’afar said that the sixth suspect in the attack, aged 35, was arrested at 1.50 pm yesterday and remanded for three days till Jan 23.

Five suspects, aged 18 to 60, were arrested previously and the investigation paper was being completed, he said, adding that the police are hoping that more witnesses would step forward to assist the investigations.