KUALA LUMPUR: Discussions on implementing the Diagnosis Related Group (DRG) system are actively underway to enhance the transparency of patient treatment charges, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that the implementation of DRG could address rising medical costs, a key factor contributing to increased premiums for medical insurance.

“Through the DRG system, we can adopt a framework where private hospital charges will align with this system, thus helping to curb excessive inflation.

“This does not mean we are imposing price controls. It is not price control. It is a good reform in healthcare financing,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the International Medical Device Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) 2024 here today.

He noted that most advanced countries, including the United States, South Korea, Japan, and European nations, have already adopted the DRG system.

“Advanced countries use this approach to establish cost pricing for medical procedures. This will be the focus of further discussions.

“With this system, no one can impose charges deemed excessively high,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the government is refining measures to introduce cost-control mechanisms like DRG to ensure that healthcare services in Malaysia are fair and reasonable.

The Prime Minister explained that this initiative is part of the Ministry of Health’s long-term strategy to address medical costs, which have driven increases in medical insurance premiums by 40 per cent to 70 per cent.

Separately, Dzulkefly informed that 7,304 flood victims nationwide were found to have acute respiratory infections following health screenings conducted at temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

The screenings were conducted on 34,503 flood victims placed in PPS across the country recently, he said.