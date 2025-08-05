TUARAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has called on every district council member in the state to serve as a bridge between the people and the government, ensuring that the voices of the community are heard at the administrative level and that government policies and programmes are well understood and accepted by the public.

He said district council members should not only function as conduits for public feedback but also act as effective implementation agents for government initiatives, particularly in driving the success of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan.

“District council members need to be more proactive in delivering services to the people, equipped with knowledge and fully aware of their functions, roles and responsibilities.

“This will facilitate the smooth implementation of government policies, ensuring that aid and development programmes reach the people efficiently and transparently,” he said at the presentation of appointment letters and swearing-in ceremony of Tuaran District Council Members there today.

Hajiji said the success of the SMJ Development Plan hinges on the collective commitment of all stakeholders, including local government authorities and district council members, who must work closely with the state government in disseminating information on policies, initiatives, and government assistance to grassroots communities.

The chief minister expressed the need for AMD members to go to the ground, witness the people’s issues firsthand, and act with integrity, sincerity, and transparency.

He noted that no matter how large the development allocation may be, it would hold little meaning without efficient and effective delivery.

He said those appointed as Tuaran district council members comprised individuals from diverse backgrounds, including former civil servants, entrepreneurs, youth leaders, and representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

They represent the voices of the four state constituencies, namely Sulaman, Pantai Dalit, Tamparuli, and Kiulu.

“I am confident that with strong commitment and teamwork, they will be able to shoulder this responsibility in ensuring the progress and well-being of the people of Tuaran,” he said.