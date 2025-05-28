KUALA LUMPUR: The diverse backgrounds and expertise of members in the bipartisan Special Committee on Corruption (JKmR) will add value to the committee’s effectiveness, says its chairman, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

He said this diversity could also enhance the credibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Annual Report, which would be presented in due course.

Mohd Shahar said the JKmR, which monitored the MACC, remained committed to fulfilling its responsibilities with integrity to ensure the agency’s mandate was carried out transparently, professionally, and free from external influence.

“JKmR and MACC must respect each other’s jurisdiction, remain committed to shared objectives, and prioritise transparency to preserve public trust in national governance,“ he said during a meeting with MACC’s top management at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya today.

The meeting was also attended by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, along with senior directors and division heads from the MACC.

During the meeting, JKmR members proposed several measures to boost MACC’s credibility in its anti-corruption efforts. These included detailed strategies to improve the Corruption Perceptions Index, enhancing public perception through various communication platforms, and addressing challenges in prosecuting corruption cases.