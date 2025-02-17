KUALA LUMPUR: Initiatives such as the Digital Leadership Excellence (DLE) Programme, play a crucial role in enhancing Malaysia’s global competitiveness while supporting ASEAN’s inclusive and sustainable growth, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the collaboration between the government, industry and academia is essential in creating a robust ecosystem for innovation, talent development and national progress.

“As we assume the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, our role in shaping a digitally driven future has never been more critical. The DLE programme reflects this commitment, equipping digital leaders to drive innovation and impact.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the MADANI government is dedicated to building a competitive, future-ready Malaysia,” he said in his keynote address at DLE Programme Graduation Ceremony 2024 here, today.

The DLE Programme, a collaborative initiative by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) successfully concluded its first chapter, with the graduation of the programme’s first cohort of 50 leaders from government, industry and academia.

Fahmi said key initiatives arising from the programme include the AI National Higher Education Hub project, piloted by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia which aims to position Malaysia as a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) education hub in the region by 2030.

He also noted the ESG Adoption for Malaysia SME Sustainability Project, which helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) adopt sustainable practices through a digital ecosystem supported by government agencies. Other initiatives focus on workforce upskilling, public service transformation, and smart mobility solutions.

“These projects go beyond theory, offering practical solutions that can drive economic growth, sustainability and efficiency. Your work reflects the kind of strategic and impactful leadership Malaysia needs,” he said.

Fahmi encouraged leaders from both the public and private sectors to take advantage of the DLE Programme and be part of future cohorts, describing it as a transformative journey that equips leaders with essential skills, insights, and connections to drive real-world impact.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Simon Sun said the company is proud to partner with Malaysia’s digital leaders in building a talent ecosystem that will propel the nation into becoming a digital powerhouse in the region.

“As you learn from us, know that you are also providing us with a valuable opportunity to learn from you. We look forward to working together to accelerate digital and intelligent transformation,” he said.

The DLE programme is an intensive eight-month hybrid training initiative covering key domains such as 5G, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Big Data, Green Technology, and Cybersecurity.

Launched in March 2024, the programme was developed in response to the Prime Minister’s call at the 2023 Malaysia ICT Summit hosted by Huawei Malaysia to bridge the gap between leadership and technology.

DLE programme aims to develop 300 Malaysian digital leaders by 2026, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to spearhead digital transformation within their organisations and enhance operational efficiencies.

The second chapter of the programme will engage 100 participants, while the third and final chapter will target 150 participants.