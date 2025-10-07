DNA from diary bloodstains matched to Zara Qairina, chemist testifies

KOTA KINABALU: A senior chemist testified that bloodstains found on diary pages containing Zara Qairina Mahathir’s handwriting matched her DNA profile.

Nor Aidora Saedon from the Department of Chemistry Malaysia told the Coroner’s Court the bloodstains were discovered on two sheets labelled Y1 and Y8.

The 52-year-old senior director said the stains covered two and seven areas respectively on the papers.

“The bloodstains were consistent with each other and matched the DNA profile derived from Zara Qairina’s bone specimen,“ she explained.

“This indicates that the identified DNA originated from the same individual.”

She further testified that a bloodstain on item WK15(9)(a) and trace DNA from book WK13 also matched.

The witness stated trace DNA results from transfer contact through touch or saliva.

“A mixed DNA profile was obtained from bloodstain on Y8(i) and trace DNA on stationery bag WK1(a), books WK9 and WK14, and blanket WK27,“ she testified.

“The DNA profile from Zara Qairina’s bone specimen was identified as the major contributor to this mixed profile.”

She confirmed the minor contributors could not be conclusively determined.

Nor Aidora informed the court she received 37 exhibits on August 11 from a police officer.

The exhibits included packaged documents, evidence envelopes and specimen bags containing cotton swabs with suspected bloodstains.

She received an additional evidence bag marked Y8 from another police officer on August 20.

“Throughout the entire analysis process, all exhibits remained under my direct control and were never left unattended,“ she testified.

“I can confirm that the integrity of the exhibits was maintained.”

She explained the analysis involved DNA extraction, quantification, amplification and electrophoresis.

The proceeding will resume this afternoon.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was buried the same day.

She was admitted to hospital a day earlier after being found unconscious near a drain at her school hostel in Papar.

The Attorney General’s Chambers ordered her remains exhumed for post-mortem on August 8.

An inquest into her death was announced on August 13. – Bernama